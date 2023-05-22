ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has had his fair share of battles with the Boston Celtics over the years. The Los Angeles Lakers great had never witnessed them throw in the towel like they did on Sunday night.

The Celtics were obliterated in Game 3, 128-102. It’s not the series-clinching win just yet, but with a 3-0 lead the Heat have history and momentum all but guaranteeing that it’s the end of the road for Boston.

The lopsided score doesn’t do justice how visibly deflated the Celtics looked on the floor as the lead ballooned throughout the game. It was a sight that stunned the Lakers icon as something he’s never seen since first entering the league back in 1979.

In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

Devastated and disgusted probably doesn’t even describe half of what Celtics fans are feeling as their team is on the verge of getting swept by an 8-seed Heat squad.

Magic Johnson’s own team isn’t doing so hot either. The Lakers are in a similar hole down 0-3 to the Denver Nuggets. But in the West Finals, LA was the equivalent of Miami taking on a conference title favorite as the underrated bottom seed team. The spiritual equivalent would have been for the Lakers to be up 3-0 on the Nuggets.

Beating a team four straight times is hard enough. But when the life gets sucked out of the locker room, it infects the play out on the court as well. It was evident in Game 3 and is almost just as difficult as the 0-3 deficit in of itself. Almost.