Lakers legend Magic Johnson showed a lot of love to the Miami Heat after their demolition job against the Boston Celtics. This came after the Jimmy Butler-led Heat won Game 3 with a score of 128 to the Celtics’ 102. Magic Johnson would tweet out a lot of praise for the Heat owners Nick and Micky Arison. The ex-Laker also gave Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra their flowers for being one of the teams with a really high IQ throughout the NBA playoffs.

A fabulous team effort was on display by the Heat. I want to give a lot of love to Miami Owners Micky and Nick Arison, the great Pat Riley, the best coach in the NBA Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and the entire Miami Heat team. They played the game the right way on both ends of… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

The Miami Heat are the best defensive team left in the Playoffs, have high basketball IQ, and they are fierce competitors. They outwork teams and are mentally and physically tougher. Pat Riley created a culture of winning and team and family first. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

Magic gave high praise for Jimmy Butler as he led the team to a commanding three-to-nothing series lead. In Game 3, Bulter would total 16 points along with six assists and eight rebounds. His defensive prowess was still on show as he got two steals throughout the game. Overall, Butler was a +24 on plus-minus whenever he was on the floor. However, Gabe Vincent carried much of the scoring with a career-high 29 points in order to bury the Celtics in a lead they would never come back from.

In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them 128-102 out in Game 3. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

The ex-Laker did not stop there. Johnson expressed how most Celtics fans were feeling during the devastating loss. He adds that most Celtics fans all over the globe must be ‘disgusted’ and ‘devastated’ after the loss. With additional context, Johnson posits that he never thought that one of the franchise leaders for NBA championships would ‘quit’ on a game like that. Notably, the Celtics only scored 17 points in the third quarter of a potentially series-deciding game. Game 4 of these Eastern Conference Finals are set to take place in Miami and a possible sweep is incoming.