After getting off to a 2-10 start last season, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed to make moves at the NBA trade deadline. One of those moves involved Utah Jazz. The Lakers ended up trading Russell Westbrook to the Jazz and received Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in return. Beasley was expected to improve the Lakers three-point shooting but he ended up struggling. He's since found his rhythm this season with the Milwaukee Bucks. In a recent interview with Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report, Beasley detailed his half a season with the Lakers including his struggles.

“The challenges I faced was more off court stuff. It wasn't like getting in trouble, it was more of the past things that happened in my life that caused me to not play at my best,” Beasley said. “It was a lot going on. I wasn't the player I wanted to be and I hold myself accountable. I wasn't putting in the extra work as I am now and it showed. It had nothing to do with the system or anything.”

It sounds like Malik Beasley had quite a bit going on during the half a season he played with the Lakers. He was never really able to get into a consistent rhythm. He struggled in the playoffs averaging only 3.0 points per game and shooting 29.4 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from the three-point line.

This season, he's been a much more consistent player for the Bucks. He's been averaging 11.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 46.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.