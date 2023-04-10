Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Malik Beasley was one of three Minnesota Timberwolves shipped off to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline this season. Ahead of the Lakers matchup with the Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament, Beasley spoke on behalf of D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in regards of facing their former team.

“Excited to play [the Timberwolves], get our revenge back – me, Vando and D-Lo.”

Malik Beasley on the Wolves matchup: "Excited to play them, get our revenge back — me, Vando, and DLo — do what we gotta do to win a championship." As for if he's watched the Wolves recently? "I don't care about them. I care about what we got going on." https://t.co/AbjZehY5Mz — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 9, 2023

He is, of course, referring to Russell and Vanderbilt, and his mission is clear; beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and knock them out of the NBA Play-In Tournament, and subsequently the NBA Playoffs.

All three were solid contributors to the Timberwolves in the first half of the season, and had to be taken by surprise when the trade to Los Angeles occurred. However, none of them can be complaining now, as the perfect opportunity to see who won the trade sits in front of them.

Not to mention, since joining the Lakers, the three former Timberwolves have helped the Lakers to a league best 18-9 record. All three fit seamlessly on the Lakers roster; Russell is the scoring guard LeBron James typically loves to play with, Beasley is a lethal three-point shooter the Lakers coveted, and Vanderbilt provides the energy and athleticism Los Angeles desperately needed. Entering the game against Minnesota, all the momentum is with the Lakers and the former Timberwolves.

If the Lakers can move past the Timberwolves in the NBA Play-In Tournament, it would be a perfect revenge for Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt. Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, the NBA world will tune in to find out on TNT.