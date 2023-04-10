Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With the 2022-23 regular season coming to a close on Sunday, we now look ahead to the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament this week. It’s the second edition of this new format and will be here to stay moving forward. Below, we’ll lay out the schedule, matchups, predictions, and playoff matchups based on who advances.

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

Schedule

Tuesday, April 11th:

#8 Atlanta Hawks vs #7 Miami Heat, tip-off 7:30 PM ET at Kaseya Center in South Beach, Florida

#8 Minnesota Timberwolves vs #7 Los Angeles Lakers, tip-off 10 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Wednesday, April 12th:

#10 Chicago Bulls vs #9 Toronto Raptors, tip-off 7 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

#10 Oklahoma City Thunder vs #9 New Orleans Pelicans, tip-off 9:30 PM ET at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana

Format

Just like last season, we have the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds facing off, with the winner advancing to the first round of the playoffs. The loser has another chance to still make it and will play the winner of the No. 9 vs No. 10 game in each conference.

As a No. 9 or No. 10 seed, it’s a bit more complicated. For example, the Thunder would have to win back-to-back games in order to secure their spot in the postseason.

Potential Playoff Matchups

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets locked down first place during the regular season. They are awaiting their opponent from the Play-In, which will be the winner of the No. 8 seed game. In other words, whoever loses between LA and Minnesota faces the Pelicans or Thunder, and Nikola Jokic and Co. pencils in a first-round matchup with one of them.

As for the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s between the Lakers and Wolves. The winner of the No. 7 seed game in Southern California books a date with the Grizz. A rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals with Minny could happen.

Over in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks will face the No. 8 seed which could end up being the Raptors, Bulls, Heat, or Hawks at this point. We’ll have a better picture by the time Wednesday evening is over. The Celtics meanwhile take on the winner of Heat-Hawks.

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament Predictions

Heat vs Hawks

Familiar foes meet once again. These two teams faced off in the first round last season and as we all remember, Jimmy Butler and Co. absolutely stifled Trae Young defensively, limiting him to 15.4 PPG. In four meetings in 2022-23, they’ve each won a pair of games apiece.

While Miami wasn’t great this year by any means, they’re 6-4 in their last 10 outings and know what it takes to slow down Trae. There’s also so much drama surrounding Atlanta right now, especially after recent reports came out saying the front office is willing to trade him this summer.

If the Heat can lock down Young and find their shooting stroke as they have as of late, Miami will win this one.

Timberwolves vs Lakers

The Wolves travel to LA on Tuesday after Sunday’s skirmish between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson. Minnesota has actually suspended the Frenchman for swinging at his teammate, but he’ll be able to return for the next Play-In Game if they lose here. The Timberwolves won two of three against the Lakers this season and come in on a three-game unbeaten streak.

Los Angeles is also hot, losing just twice in their last 10. After such a brutal start to the campaign, they found a way to finish above .500 with a 43-39 record. Not bad. There’s clearly some turmoil internally with Minny and Darvin Ham’s squad has momentum. The Lakers will lock down the No. 7 seed.

Bulls vs Raptors

DeMar DeRozan returns back to Toronto looking to put an end to the Raptors’ playoff aspirations. To be honest, both teams are downright fortunate to even have a chance at making the postseason. The Bulls finished 40-42, while the Raps were 41-41. Toronto took two out of three this season.

That atmosphere in the 6ix is absolutely electric and should really help Nick Nurse’s squad here. I figure they will stay alive and advance to the No. 8 seed game.

Thunder vs Pelicans

It’s honestly impressive that OKC is even at this point. This franchise is supposed to be in a rebuild but thanks to the heroics of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other key role players around him, the Thunder are in the Play-In. While the Pelicans aren’t an easy matchup, it does help that Zion Williamson still isn’t playing. New Orleans did go 3-1 against Oklahoma City in 2022-23, though.

The Thunder might only be a couple of pieces off being a contender in the West, but I expect the experience of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum to shine through Wednesday.