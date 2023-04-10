Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

On the last day of the NBA’s regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves had about as bad of a day as possible. In their game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Timberwolves saw center Rudy Gobert punch guard Kyle Anderson on the bench, and shortly after, Jaden McDaniels injured his hand punching a wall.

The fallout from the implosion resulted in Gobert being suspended for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and McDaniels is out for the foreseeable future with his injury.

Specifics of what’s broken on McDaniels’ right hand is detailed via tweet by In Street Clothes owner Jeff Stotts.

“Timberwolves reveal Jaden McDaniels suffered fractures to his 3rd & 4th metacarpals. Detroit’s Marvin Bagley suffered a similar injury earlier this season and missed 19 games (54 days). Bagley underwent surgery while McDaniels was placed in a cast,” Stotts said.

Obviously, this is not what Minnesota wants to deal with heading into games that will determine whether or not they are part of the playoffs, but they have nobody but themselves to blame for the ordeal.

Particularly with McDaniels, it’s understood things get intense during competition, and there are times where blowing off steam is warranted. With that said, there has to be better ways to deal with frustration than punching a wall and hurting the very object(s) that got him to the NBA.

Another aspect is anytime a player wants to do harm to said wall, there aren’t too many times when the wall lost. No matter how strong or tough someone is, walls are unforgiving and is almost always the tougher party.

Count McDaniels in the camp that lost to the wall, and the Timberwolves are suffering because of his lapse in judgment.