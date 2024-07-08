Adjusting to the play style of the association is never easy. This is largely why rookies and contract aspirants usually go through the NBA Summer League first such that their skills get properly honed and tested. However, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James did not get to show out in their latest game which may have disappointed a lot of their faithful. Rappers Cam'ron and Mase, however, still have a lot of belief in LeBron James' son who will get time to develop under JJ Redick's system.

Bronny James finished his NBA Summer League debut by recording four points. The Lakers managed to notch those numbers by going 2-9 from the field which did not delight a lot of fans and gave a lot of ammunition to his naysayers. While there will still be more games for him to pop off, Cam'ron and Mase posit that he should lean into the persona of being a professional player more. They urged LeBron James' son to make certain changes, via Come and Talk 2 Me.

“The first thing you do is switch your number. Embrace it, embrace it, wear #6. That’s the first thing you do. Get #6, and get your hair back to cornrows, you played better when you had cornrows. Cut all this off and wear Kobe’s, where the lime green Kobe’s. When you look good, you play good, you feel good. You out there like you don’t really care about anything and you have to switch that persona because everybody other than us is going to be on your back about everything you do. I want to see you really do well but I think in order for you to do well you got to embrace it man,” Mase said.

A big change Bronny James must have during the Lakers' NBA Summer League run

Comfort is the first step to getting better in any aspect of life. If Bronny James does take Cam'ron and Mase's advice, the Lakers rookie might just have a marginal change in his impact throughout the NBA Summer League. Problems on the court aren't usually solved through changing appearances. The Lakers rookie had already struggled with his shotmaking since he was in USC. He only knocked down 26.7% of his shots from outside and managed to shoot 36.6% from the field for 4/8 points.

So, what was Cam'ron and Mase's solution to all of this? Well, they advised LeBron James' son to shoot more shots.

“I don’t like your field goal percentage, I’d rather you had scored 25 points and missed 52 shots. It’s your team it’s summer league. Now don’t get me wrong, I know you have to play within the system and all that but do you really have to play within the system? I don’t like the smiling, I don’t like being passive, I don’t like all that, you’re trying to fit in when you’re supposed to stand out,” Cam'ron added.

James still has one more game in the California Classic before transitioning into the full NBA Summer League experience. Will he be able to show his full skill set against the Miami Heat on June 10?