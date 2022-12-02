Published December 2, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers, among other things, entered the 2022-23 season in dire need of outside shooting. They then proceeded to take a chance on former Boston Celtics sharpshooter Matt Ryan, who’s only played in one NBA game to that point. Ryan may have had his moments, but the Lakers, still aiming to bolster their depth alongside LeBron James and company, waived the 25-year old forward after their Wednesday night win against the Portland Trail Blazers to open up a roster spot.

Nonetheless, Matt Ryan still expressed his love for the Lakers even if his time in purple and gold was unceremoniously cut short.

“Nothing but gratitude for the city of LA and the @Lakers ! Any opportunity to play in the NBA, let alone for this franchise, is special. Thank you. Now I’m excited for whatever is next!” Ryan wrote on his Twitter account (that is somehow unverified).

The greatest moment of Matt Ryan’s career thus far came when he was inserted into the dying embers of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 2 where he subsequently sent the game to overtime with a leaning corner pocket three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Trey Murphy.

In 12 games played as a member of the Lakers, Ryan averaged 3.9 points on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Ryan hit double figures in scoring only once in his career during that fateful early November game against the Pelicans, when he tallied 11 points.

During the beginning of the season, Matt Ryan was one of the first wings to come off the Lakers bench and he was usually good for around 10 to 18 minutes a night. However, the returns of Dennis Schroder and Troy Brown Jr. caused him to fall on the Lakers’ depth chart over their past 10 games.

It remains unclear which move the Lakers pull off next to plug their open roster spot.