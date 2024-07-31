Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has some thoughts about his former player, JJ Redick, being named the new Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

Most notably, Krzyzewski gave one major key to Redick's success in his first season during an interview on the Jim Rome show on Tuesday.

“I think [Los Angeles] is the most intense media market for a coach,” Krzyzewski said. “I think he'll be able to handle that. He'll handle it a hell of a lot better if Anthony [Davis] and LeBron stay healthy for 82 games.”

Krzyzewski also shared more about why he thinks Redick will be a successful NBA head coach.

“I think he'll be terrific. JJ is so intense, so competitive, he's a student of the game. He passionately wanted to coach, this wasn't some whim, he wanted it,” Krzyzewski said. “He played 15 years in the NBA and he has great empathy about what it means to be a player and I think he has great knowledge for the game.”

Redick was a superstar during his four seasons at Duke playing for Krzyzewski. Few know Redick better, and know more about basketball as a whole than his former head coach, so these comments shouldn't be taken lightly.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis need to stay healthy

Krzyzewski's point about James and Davis needing to stay healthy is absolutely true. Since winning the NBA Finals in 2020, the two Lakers stars have both had a difficult time staying on the court.

While last year was an improvement, with both James and Davis playing over 70 games, it did not translate to as much team success as they would have hoped for. The Lakers ended up with the No. 7 seed and had to participate in the play-in game. They were then promptly beaten 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

Expectations are sky-high for Redick to take advantage of what many believe to be one of the last years that James and Davis will be in their primes together. The Lakers didn't have the busiest offseason, and are mostly running-back the same roster they had last year. The biggest change is Redick.

If James and Davis stay healthy, like Krzyzewski hopes, Redick should be able to guide the Lakers back to the postseason and have them as true NBA Finals contenders. If not, things could get challenging for Redick very quickly.