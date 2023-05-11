Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba has only been available for nine games since the Orlando Magic sent him to L.A. in a 4-team trade headlined by sixth man Bones Hyland and defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley.

One of the few big men capable of stretching the floor and altering shots around the rim at a high rate, Bamba helps the Lakers space the floor in a rotation that thrives when attacking the tin. He also gives L.A. their best shot-blocker outside of Anthony Davis and a seemingly limited LeBron James.

In the case of the former, exiting the Lakers’ loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals in a wheelchair after sustaining a head injury only serves to highlight Bamba’s absence.

As a result, Andscape’s Marc J. Spears spoke to Bamba after the game, and the former sixth overall pick had bittersweet news. While Bamba revealed that he may be available for the Western Conference Finals if L.A. dispatches the Warriors this round, he’s unlikely to be available before then as he continues to rehabilitate a sore left ankle.

Unfortunately, this means that while Davis managed to avoid a concussion diagnosis and the need to go through lengthy concussion protocol symptoms, he has to shake off the cobwebs sooner rather than later. Against an undersized Golden State team, AD has an innate advantage at 6-foot-10 and 253 pounds.

The 7-foot-0 and 231-pound Bamba has averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game over the past three seasons, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.