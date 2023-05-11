The Los Angeles Lakers second-round series against the Golden State Warriors is looking a lot like LA’s first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Just as they did in round one, the Lakers took Games 1, 3 and 4 from the Warriors, dropping 2 and 5 to carry a 3-2 series lead into a Game 6 at home. Following the Game 5 loss, LeBron James said the Lakers can’t treat the end of this series like the first round.

“Every moment is its own opportunity to see what you’re made of,” James said. “We can’t base last series onto this series. The series is different. The opponent is different. The challenge is different.”

James also mentioned how the Lakers have bonded as a team since the all-star break and their resilience throughout the second half of the season. Including the playoffs, the Lakers have lost back-to-back games once since the break.

James led the Lakers with 25 points in the Game 5 loss. LA was without Anthony Davis for the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter after he took a blow to the head. Davis was evaluated for a concussion and appears to have avoided one, but that’s something to monitor for the rest of the series.

The Lakers have a chance to close out the Warriors at home in Game 6, just as they did with the Grizzlies in the first round. Despite any confidence that LeBron James or the rest of the Lakers may have in winning a Game 7 on the road, surely LA would like to avoid that situation and end the series on their home court.