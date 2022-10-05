The Los Angeles Lakers made more than a few waves when they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as the team’s new coach. Being a first-time head coach, he may not have been the obvious first choice for a lot of fans, but still, there’s no denying that Ham could potentially make a major impact this season not only on his squad but on the rest of the league as well.

Just as the general managers from around the NBA.

Based on the results of the recently-concluded annual NBA GM survey, Darvin Ham is projected to make “the biggest impact” among new and relocated coaches. Ham was actually the runaway winner here with 48% of the votes. New Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown came in second with 31%, while Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets rounded out the Top 3 with 17% of the votes.

This only adds more pressure on Ham, who will be filling one of the most high-profile roles in all of the NBA. The expectations on the 49-year-old are already sky high, and there’s no doubt that his every move will be placed under the microscope.

Darvin Ham will have to deal with a lot of issues with the Lakers. Coaching the great LeBron James is no easy task, and the same can be said for trying to build chemistry among a new group of players. Oh, and let’s not forget about Russell Westbrook too, which could very well become Ham’s biggest headache in 2022-23. Just ask Frank Vogel.