The NBA has reopened an investigation into an incident that occurred in 2021 involving Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes between him and his then-girlfriend, as a TMZ video was posted on Nov. 2.

TMZ posted a video of security footage showing Hayes arguing with Sofia Jamora. Hayes is seen pulling Jamora as she's saying “Let go of me” and he's saying “What the f— is wrong with you?”

Hayes and Jamora then continue their argument in the driveway, where she says “I'm not going to let you hit me anymore. What the f— do I look like, a punching bag?”

Hayes walks away, then turns around and spits in the direction of Jamora.

“As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

Jaxson Hayes arrested in 2021 after domestic disturbance call

In 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance call, and Jaxson Hayes was arrested. Police body camera showed Hayes get an altercation with officers and was hit with a stun gun twice after they ordered him out of the house. Hayes told the officers that Sofia Jamora had been “throwing some stuff” at him while they were arguing.

After the altercation, Hayes was then treated at a hospital as an officer had thrown him against a wall and had to be treated for an elbow injury.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service, and a year of weekly domestic violence classes.

“There has already been an extensive investigation that we cooperated with the league on, and as that investigation reopens, we will continue to do so,” a spokesperson for Hayes said.

“I think the most important thing is we take those things very seriously and do a full vetting process,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said at the time of signing Hayes. “Jaxson has been very sincere [with] his apologies around handling that and has moved beyond it to where he's had a year or two in the NBA playing after it. It was something that we felt like he owned, took responsibility for it and is going to be a better person on the other side of it.”