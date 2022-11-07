fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers rumor of Anthony Davis’ trade availability

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Lakers

After another heartbreaking loss, the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly all out of options. The trio of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook have tried different things to make the partnership work. However, every attempt they’ve made to fix this team has ended in failure. After their recent loss, it seems LA might be starting to consider the idea of moving on from the AD experiment.

A report from Bill Simmons revealed that the Lakers might be more willing to make Anthony Davis available in a trade now. The prevailing idea a few weeks ago was that AD and LeBron were untouchable in any trade meant to improve their winning chances.

The bombshell report sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy. Many Lakers fans immediately clowned Bill Simmons, saying that this wasn’t really a report but him stirring the pot.

Other more level-headed observers pointed out that the Lakers are better off not trading Anthony Davis this season for a myriad of reasons.

Despite all of this, though, some people couldn’t help but entertain the idea of the Lakers actually making a trade involving Anthony Davis. Popular destinations for the All-Star big man include his hometown Chicago, Dallas, and of course, New York.

Bill Simmons has earned a bad reputation of making claims like this and making them legitimate rumors. Will he be validated this time around, or will the Lakers stay put with Davis?

Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver, Nets, Kyrie Irving antisemitism, Kyrie Irving antisemitic film
JUST IN:
Related Topics