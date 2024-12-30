The Los Angeles Lakers made a move yesterday acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets, and shipping away D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers now have a solid three-and-D player that they can plug into the lineup and another player that can shoot from the perimeter pretty well.

The Lakers do lose a point guard in Russell, who hasn't been very consistent this season and was moved to the bench after starting at the beginning of the season. Many people have shown their excitement for the trade, including one person who hasn't been a big fan of Russell for some years, Nick Young.

“AND STAY OUT… Dnt bring yo a– back to LA,” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Young didn't have to put a name on his tweet, but if anybody knows his history with Russell, they know that this was exactly for him.

The history between Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell

This situation goes all the way back to 2016 when D'Angelo Russell secretly recorded Nick Young talking about infidelity while he was currently engaged to Iggy Azalea. That caused Young to have some serious hate toward Russell, and since then, he hasn't had many positive things to say about him.

Earlier this year, Young went into more detail about the situation on Gils Arena, claiming that then-general manager Mitch Kupchak warned him to not take any physical retaliation towards Russell and threatened him with fines or withhold his salary.

“Mitch Kupchak and them told me, don't come to the arena, don't come to practice, none of that,” Young said. “If you do anything we gonna take your money.”

Young and Russell were both not on the team after that season, and by the time they saw each other again, the tension had already died down. For Young, it's obvious that he still isn't over the situation.