On a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, former NBA player Nick Young opened up about one of the most controversial incidents in his career: D’Angelo Russell's secretly recorded video in 2016, which led to the end of Young's engagement with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The video, which showed Young admitting to infidelity, sent shockwaves through the Lakers organization and caused a major rift between the two players. Young revealed that Lakers management, led by then-GM Mitch Kupchak, warned him against any physical retaliation towards Russell and threatened him with fines or withheld salary if he acted out, MSN reports.

“F***ing Mitch Kupchak and them told me, don't come to the arena, don't come to practice, none of that,” Young said. “If you do anything we gonna take your money.”

Recalling the situation, Young explained the lengths the Lakers took to prevent an altercation. “They had security all around,” Young said, implying the team wasn’t taking any chances with the fallout. He felt sidelined by the team’s measures and resentful, saying, “For being recorded, I got sent home.” This decision, he added, made him feel like he was portrayed as the “bad vet,” even though he hadn’t initiated any drama.

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin chimed in on the Gil’s Arena podcast, expressing disbelief that Young hadn’t retaliated. “I would have beaten him up, or he would have beaten me up,” Martin said bluntly, voicing a sentiment shared by fans who questioned why Young let the issue slide. However, Young admitted his hesitation stemmed from not wanting to get “kicked out of the league,” prioritizing his career over revenge.

Moving On, but Questions Linger

After the 2016-2017 season, both players exited the Lakers, with Young electing not to extend his contract and Russell being traded to the Nets. Reflecting on the ordeal, Young acknowledged that time and the team’s strict handling of the situation prevented him from confronting Russell directly. “By the time I saw him the next season, it was the end of the season,” Young said, indicating that the tension had faded by then.

Toward the end of the interview, Gil’s Arena host Gilbert Arenas posed a question that has lingered since the incident: did Russell intend for the video to go public? Initially unsure, Nick Young ultimately suggested it was likely, wondering aloud, “How else do it get out there?”

The incident left a lasting impact on Young's reputation and relationship, while for Russell, it became a public relations nightmare. Despite the drama, the two moved on from the Lakers, but the episode remains one of the NBA’s most infamous off-court moments—an incident of betrayal that altered both their careers and Young’s personal life.