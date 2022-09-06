To say that things have turned from bad to worse for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook this summer would be a complete understatement. The former league MVP is now dealing with another blow after his NBA 2K23 rating was released.

78. That’s how low the folks over at 2K have rated Russ ahead of the 2022-23 season. As if that wasn’t bad enough, it has now been revealed that new Lakers recruit and age-old Westbrook nemesis Patrick Beverley has been given an even higher rating than Russ (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Patrick Beverley has a 79 rating in NBA 2K23 while Russell Westbrook is a 78. How the turntables… 😬 pic.twitter.com/RCLYHHLVFz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

That’s savage. For all we know, Russell Westbrook may not care about his NBA 2K rating whatsoever. However, there’s also no denying that this holds a lot of stock for more than a few folks out there.

The underlying notion here seems to be that Patrick Beverley is now a better overall player than Westbrook. Is this actually the case? Has Russ’ career taken such a downward spiral that he’s now been rated lower than Pat Bev? I mean, Beverley is no scrub, but he’s by no means a star either.

Let’s also not forget that Russell Westbrook had an 86 overall rating in NBA 2K22. He’s also just five years removed from being a 94. Indeed how the tables have turned.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, especially after Beverley’s arrival. The general belief is that Russ is now on his way out as LA attempts to find a trade partner that’s willing to take on his gargantuan $47.1 million salary in 2022-23.