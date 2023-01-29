As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game.

Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly escaped with a huge win against the bitter rivals in regulation. It wasn’t long before Beverley went from hero to zero after a couple of major blunders at the end of the fourth quarter.

With less than a minute remaining in the game and the Lakers down one point, Beverley hit a clutch go-ahead trey to give LA a two-point lead:

On their next possession, the Lakers had a chance to win the game. With the score tied at 102-102, Anthony Davis missed a corner trey. Out of nowhere, Beverley crashed the board and threw down an emphatic two-handed putback slam to once again give the Lakers the lead:

That should have won the game for the Lakers. Only, it didn’t.

The clock was down to 14 seconds with LA now up three points. Jaylen Brown ended up scoring a crucial put-back lay-up to bring Boston to within one. Apparently, he got fouled on the play, too. The culprit? Patrick Beverley. Brown would go on to sink the extra free throw to send the game to OT.

That wasn’t all she wrote for Pat Bev, though. He also got himself whistled for a technical foul right before overtime after deciding to bring a camera to the referee to show make his point about their non-call on LeBron James.

Talk about a wild, wild sequence, right? Well, that’s Patrick Beverley for you.

In the end, the Celtics escaped with a thrilling victory, 125-121.