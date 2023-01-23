After some tense exchanges on the court in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard took their feud from the court to Twitter. Lillard called Beverley a ‘con man’ after the Lakers guard got under his skin by imitating his signature celebration. Beverley, one of the NBA’s best villains, continued to play the role well, as he posted a 3-word tweet continuing to needle Lillard.

“He mad. Entertaining.”

Clearly, Patrick Beverley is still enjoying the fact that Damian Lillard is still not pleased with his antics.

It all started Sunday night when Lillard was at the free throw line. Beverley walked up to the Blazers star and began to jaw at him, earning himself a technical foul.

Lillard responded to Patrick Beverley’s trash talk by saying he would “beat his a**.”

The Lakers proceeded to erase a 25-point deficit and stormed back to defeat the Blazers, with Beverley mocking Lillard’s ‘Dame Time’ celebration, where he points to an imaginary watch on his wrist after clutch moments.

After the game, the Lakers feisty guard continued the trash talk, chiding a reporter for not giving him more credit for his defense on Lillard.

It’s certainly not the first time that Patrick Beverley has gotten under the skin of an opponent, as he has drawn the ire of each of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Lillard, among others.

One can bet that this won’t be the last testy exchange between Beverley and Lillard in their careers.