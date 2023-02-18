Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol is just happy to be among the 12 finalists for the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Gasol was revealed to be among the finalists on Friday, alongside the likes of Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker. Aside from the five NBA greats, all-time great college coaches Gene Bess, David Hixon and Gene Keady were also named to the group. On the other hand, Becky Hammon, Jennifer Azzi, Gary Blair and Marian Washington made it as finalists for the Women’s committee.

After seeing his name, Gasol couldn’t help but be thankful for the honor. While the Honors committee will still have to vote to officially determine who will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class, Gasol is simply ecstatic to be a finalist.

For what it’s worth, there’s no denying that Pau Gasol deserves to be a Hall of Famer. He is a two-time NBA champion and All-Star who made his impact not only on US soli but also in the international scene. He’s a big reason why Spain has been a dominant force in international basketball for years.

Gasol certainly played a big role in popularizing the game all over the world, becoming an ambassador of the NBA and the sport is such a great way.

The official inductees for the 2023 Hall of Fame will be announced during the NCAA Men’s Final Four, and expectations are high that Gasol will make it in what could be say as one of the best classes in HOF history.