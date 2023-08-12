With the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony set to take place this Saturday, Aug. 12, some of the biggest names in NBA history are set to receive their induction. Among those set to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame is former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol. While Gasol's NBA career began with the Memphis Grizzlies and ended with the Milwaukee Bucks, his most successful years in the league came with the Lakers. Ahead of his induction this weekend, Gasol's former Lakers teammate Lamar Odom took to social media to drop a heartfelt message for the big man.

My brother Pau was always steps ahead on the court. Not only a top tier post up player but a real facilitator when needed to be, the HOF suits you right #16, congratulations big man👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/1gvku02m5D — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 9, 2023

Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom became teammates during the 2007-08 NBA season when the Lakers pulled off a trade with the Grizzlies for the Spanish big man. With starting center Andrew Bynum sidelined with an injury, the Lakers were in need of a big man and the trade ended up being exactly what they needed. The Lakers would reach three straight NBA Finals from 2008-2010 winning two championships in the process. While Bynum eventually returned to the lineup, the Gasol and Odom duo was much more effective for the Lakers.

Gasol would ultimately leave the Lakers as a free agent in the 2014 offseason when he signed with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, his NBA career spawned 18 seasons. Aside from the Grizzlies, Lakers and Bulls, Gasol also played a couple of seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and half a season with the Bucks. He had signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2019-20 season but was eventually cut after not being able to play due to injury.

Pau Gasol will now receive the highest honor of being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.