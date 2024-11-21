Rajon Rondo won two championships in his career for the two most historic teams in the league, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2008, Rondo won his first championship with the Celtics as they defeated the Lakers. In 2020, he won his second championship with the Lakers as they defeated the Miami Heat in the bubble.

Rondo was recently a special guest on the Draymond Green Show, and he shared which championship means the most to him.

“You can’t compare the two honestly because in 2020, we were in the bubble so we didn’t get a parade. So I’ve only had one parade and that was the most amazing thing that’s happened to me in basketball,” Rondo said. “That type of love and reaction to see the fans, you’ve seen it this year, but to be a part of it, to get on a duck boat and go on a tour it was amazing. That’s the only opportunity I’ve got to have a parade but at that particular time I won it in 2020 my son was in the bubble with me and that made that moment a little more special winning it in 2020.”

Some of the players on that Lakers team have said that winning in 2020 was the hardest championship to win because of the circumstances. Rondo probably feels the same, but being able to experience it with his son most likely made the experience feel way better.

Rajon Rondo was big part of Lakers' 2020 championship

Rajon Rondo is always praised for how he was able to see the floor as a point guard, and that's what he used during the Lakers' championship run in 2020. In an interview with JJ Redick, who is now the coach of the Lakers, Rondo mentioned how he and LeBron James worked together and used their IQ to beat teams.

“This goes back to the bubble when me and Bron were in the bubble,” Rondo said. “We’re watching the game. I think it was Miami and Boston again. And we were sitting in the room watching the game, and like I said, it went down to the wire. So, Bron’s like, ‘If we get Miami, I got Spo, and if we get Boston, you got Brad [Stevens].’

“So that was kind of our mindset. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna beat the Heat, or we’re gonna beat the [Boston] Celtics.’ It was more so, if we can outcoach or outplay the coaches on that staff in particular, which two guys we felt that we knew pretty good, we were gonna win.”

Both Rondo and James have been known for having amazing IQ on the floor, so it's not a surprise they were trying to outcoach the opposing team instead of outplaying the players.