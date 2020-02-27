Rihanna, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest fans of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, wants to make sure New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is still alive.

LeBron dunked all over Hart on Tuesday in the Lakers’ home win over the Pelicans. As he usually does, James posted his poster dunk on Instagram and that’s where Rihanna came into check on Hart.

It’s pretty incredible how Josh Hart, without even trying sometimes, has become a living, breathing meme at this point. Hart just couldn’t seem to get a proper high five from a teammate during his time with the Lakers, and that trend has continued this season as well in New Orleans.

All in all, it makes for good comedy.

The Lakers are back in action on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. The Purple and Gold still have the best record in the Western Conference as they are sitting at 44-12.

Los Angeles, though, will be without LeBron James against the Warriors, as he’s going to rest his groin injury. The Lakers should still be able to defeat the Dubs sans James since the Warriors have the worst record in the NBA.

