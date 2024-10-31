The Los Angeles Lakers engaged in one of their most important matchups of the 2024-25 season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. LeBron and Bronny James returned to Rocket Mortage FieldHouse for the first time as NBA teammates. Bronny briefly subbed into the game and scored his first NBA points, drawing a keen reaction from his father and new teammate.

James Sr. gave this reaction to his son's first official points of the season:

“To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena where he grew up not too far away from here, it's an unbelievable moment… Unbelievable moment for him and our family,” James said, per Lakers Nation.

Bronny got to witness his father win his third NBA championship with the Cavs. He experienced a full-circle moment on Wednesday night getting to play in the same arena his father used to, but as his Lakers teammate.

LeBron James is extremely proud of his son and before the season started, he expressed a joyous take on being able to train and play with Bronny.

“It’s a lot of excitement. Just pure joy, to be honest, to come to work every day and put in hard work with your son. We push each other… just a very joyous moment not only for myself but for our family,” James said in late September.

Wednesday night's Cavs game was special, but the Lakers were not able to come away with the win. James Sr. finished with 26 points and six rebounds in the 134-110 loss. Meanwhile, James Jr. totaled two points and two assists during his five minutes of action.

The Lakers' record fell to 3-2 after their hot 3-0 start. Nevertheless, JJ Redick and the squad will go back to work and make adjustments to bounce back. Los Angeles hopes to finally get over the hump and make a deeper run in 2024-25 amid the Jameses' special season.