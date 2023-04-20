Rui Hachimura has accomplished something no one in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform has done since Magic Johnson.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog became the franchise’s first to scorer 20-plus points in back-to-back playoff games off the bench since Magic Johnson did it in 1996. Hachimura lit up the FedExForum scoreboard en route to 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Lake Show’s Game 2 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was the second consecutive stellar performance for Hachimura in a Lakers uniform, following his best game in a Lakers uniform in Game 1, during which Hachimura dropped 29 points while shooting 11-for-14 from the field including 5-for-6 from three-point land. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, Hachimura’s 20-point showing came in a losing effort, as the Grizzlies evened things up with a clutch 103-93 win.

Rui Hachimura credited LeBron James for his Game 1 performance, stating that the King Himself was in his ear about being more confident and believing in his value to the team as a shooter.

“Everything that I do. Before the game, the coaches, including Phil, LeBron and AD, they gave me the green light to shoot all those shots,” Hachimura said.

“They told me I’m a good shooter. I was confident. I was really comfortable shooting those threes.”

Shooting figures to loom large heading into Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Lakers shot 16-for-37 from deep in Game 1, before their 7-for-26 letdown on Wednesday night.

The team will need another big performance from Hachimura in Game 3.

“The Lakers have no one to blame but themselves,” Johnson said on his Twitter account.

“They didn’t come ready to play, that’s why they lost 101-93 to an undermanned Memphis team.”