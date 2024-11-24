LOS ANGELES – During the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets, it looked like they were on pace to get the monkey off their back. After back-t0-back humiliating playoff losses to the Nuggets, the Lakers were off and running, building up a double digit lead in the second quarter. With Rui Hachimura back in the lineup from injury, the Lakers had an additional boost.

But the game followed the same pattern as the Lakers’ first round series loss to the Nuggets last spring. A strong showing early, only for the Nuggets to come storming back and seize control of the game. The Lakers did not come out of halftime with the necessary focus and intensity as they suffered another defeat to their Western Conference nemesis.

Following the game, Rui Hachimura, who has been part of the team during both playoff losses at the hands of the Nuggets, spoke about what he felt was the cause for the second half disappointment.

“I think we just kind of relaxed,” Hachimura said. “I know we had a ten point lead. . .but I think we had another good rhythm, and then we kind of relaxed for some reason. In the third quarter, they just knew and they just played hard. We just couldn’t fight back and that was the game.”

Going back to the 2022-23 season, the Lakers are 3-14 against the Nuggets including the playoffs. Lakers head coach JJ Redick was direct when assessing what went wrong in the second half.

”Schematically, certainly we’ll have to review some stuff,” Redick said. “Clearly the spirit and compete just wasn’t there.”

Rui Hachimura’s return for Lakers

Hachimura had been sidelined for four straight games due to an ankle injury before making his return to the lineup against the Nuggets. Rookie wing Dalton Knecht had taken Hachimura’s place in the starting lineup and had played well in his absence.

But Redick had acknowledged that the expectation was for Hachimura to stay in the Lakers’ starting lineup upon his return.

Against the Nuggets, Hachimura had a solid return. He finished with ten points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line. As he works his way back into the lineup, he’ll have to be that consistent outside shooting threat that Knecht brought to the starters.

So far on the season, he’s shooting a career-high 50 percent from three-point range on a career-high 3.6 attempts. Before the Nuggets’ game, Redick spoke about what he’s seen from Hachimura early in the season.

“I think he’s done a really good job of shooting, catch and shoot threes, attacking close-outs, putting pressure on the rim, playing early in transition,’ Redick said. “We have posted him at times, sometimes organically, when he has a smaller guy on him. But in terms of his overall shot selection, I really like it.”

Hachuimura has been averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He’s actually shooting better from three-point rang (50 percent) than he is from the field (43 percent).