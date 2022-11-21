Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will have his right thumb evaluated on Monday after suffering a potential injury during his team’s 123-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said in his postgame remarks.

It’s unclear precisely at what point during the game Westbrook hurt the thumb on his shooting hand. He underwent X-rays afterward, which came back negative. Westbrook did not mention the thumb issue during his postgame press conference.

The Lakers cruised to their most comfortable win of the 2022-23 season against a reeling Spurs squad, operating without head coach Gregg Popovich (illness).

The Lakers’ third win in a row featured a 30-point, 18-rebound performance from Anthony Davis (a third straight Bubble AD retrospective) and a 21-point night from Austin Reaves. Five other Lakers hit double figures in the scoring department.

Russell Westbrook — the current favorite for Sixth Man of the Year (a goal of Ham’s) — was a +14 in 22 minutes. He shot 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from downtown.

Since moving to a bench role, Russ has averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. He’s shot 39.5% (!) from the three-point line and 80% from the charity stripe.

RECOMMENDED
Lakers, LeBron James, Gregg Popovich, Spurs

Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on what makes Lakers star LeBron James so great

Angelo Guinhawa ·

cG9zdDoxOTA1NDM4-thumbnail

NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022

RB Hayek ·

Spurs, Lakers

NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022

RB Hayek ·

LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain. Los Angeles is being extra-cautious with the 20-year veteran, Ham said.

Next up: The Lakers (5-10) will take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Tuesday, followed by a home-home back-t0-back against the Spurs at the AT&T Center on Friday and Saturday.