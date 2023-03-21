A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

D’Angelo Russell has had a bit of an up-and-down run with the Los Angeles Lakers since he re-joined the team during the NBA trade deadline. As he came in, the Lakers shipped Russell Westbrook off, who now plies his trade with none other than the Lakers’ cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Based on his social media activity, it appears that Russ’ own brother, Ray Westbrook, is enjoying D’Angelo’s struggles with the Lakers. Ray apparently liked a tweet about D-Lo failing to make a significant impact during Friday’s heartbreaking loss against the Dallas Mavericks:

Russell Westbrook’s brother praying on the Lakers downfall 💀 pic.twitter.com/ROoL4P5eXI — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The tweet was clearly criticizing D’Angelo Russell for the role he played in the Lakers’ last-second loss to the Mavs — or rather, the lack thereof. Ray Westbrook didn’t make a comment or anything, but the mere fact that he liked the tweet is a bit telling already.

Then again, life hasn’t been great for Russell Westbrook with the Clippers either. The Clips have gone 5-6 since Russ came into the picture, and while Westbrook has had a few eye-popping performances, he too has been inconsistent with his new team, to say the least.

At the moment, though, the Clippers are a full three games ahead of the Lakers in the standings. The Clippers are fifth in the West and are now looking to secure a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The Lakers, on the other hand, are 11th and are struggling to book their place in the Play-In tournament. These two teams face off one final time in the regular season on April 5th.