D’Angelo Russell has had a bit of an up-and-down run with the Los Angeles Lakers since he re-joined the team during the NBA trade deadline. As he came in, the Lakers shipped Russell Westbrook off, who now plies his trade with none other than the Lakers’ cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Based on his social media activity, it appears that Russ’ own brother, Ray Westbrook, is enjoying D’Angelo’s struggles with the Lakers. Ray apparently liked a tweet about D-Lo failing to make a significant impact during Friday’s heartbreaking loss against the Dallas Mavericks:

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The tweet was clearly criticizing D’Angelo Russell for the role he played in the Lakers’ last-second loss to the Mavs — or rather, the lack thereof. Ray Westbrook didn’t make a comment or anything, but the mere fact that he liked the tweet is a bit telling already.

Then again, life hasn’t been great for Russell Westbrook with the Clippers either. The Clips have gone 5-6 since Russ came into the picture, and while Westbrook has had a few eye-popping performances, he too has been inconsistent with his new team, to say the least.

At the moment, though, the Clippers are a full three games ahead of the Lakers in the standings. The Clippers are fifth in the West and are now looking to secure a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The Lakers, on the other hand, are 11th and are struggling to book their place in the Play-In tournament. These two teams face off one final time in the regular season on April 5th.