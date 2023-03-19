Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Russell Westbrook knows he could have played better for the Los Angeles Clippers in their loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, which is why he is shouldering the blame for their horrible showing in the game.

Westbrook actually had a great start, recording 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in the first half as the Clippers kept the game close. However, the explosive guard suddenly disappeared in the second half and was non-impactful at all. He scored just three points in the final 24 minutes of play and had only two rebounds and four assists on three turnovers. He also missed his three attempts from beyond the arc during that span, with the Clippers going 2-of-12 on their threes in the third and fourth quarters.

After the game, Westbrook admitted that the loss is on him.

“This one’s on me honestly tonight. I could have been better. Started off good. But just in the second half, was terrible. And I got to do a better job of helping the guys out in the second half and the fourth quarter,” Westbrook shared, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

When asked about their abysmal 3-point shooting, Westbrook added: “That’s more on me. My job is to be able to penetrate and get guys open shots, and get them open 3s, and I didn’t do a good enough job of that. Make sure I’ll be better at that tomorrow.”

Fortunately for Clippers fans, Russell Westbrook doesn’t seem discouraged despite his poor outing. Russ himself shared his excitement to bounce back when they play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

"Hell yeah, I can't wait to play tomorrow after the sh*t I did tonight so sleep on it and get ready for Portland." Russell Westbrook on playing vs. Blazers tomorrow after his 14-point, 9-assist game on 5-of-14 shooting with 6 turnovers. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1aUYMI1a5b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2023

Hopefully, Westbrook will be able to quickly move on from his latest outing and step up against the Blazers. After all, the Clippers could really use more help in their bid to stay in the Top 6 of the West.