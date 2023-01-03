By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a lengthy injury to Anthony Davis. It looks like Russell Westbrook might join him on the injured list.

Westbrook played 11 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After the halftime break, the team announced that he would not be returning to the contest due to a foot issue. He finished with two points on 1 of 8 shooting.

“I just got the report that he got foot soreness at halftime,” said Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s exit with injury. “As a staff, we just decided to shut him down.”

Russell Westbrook’s injury, which the Lakers indicated as “left foot soreness”, has been lingering for quite some time. He missed two games in mid-December for the same reason. He was also listed on the injury report a few more times for it but played through the pain. It remains to be seen if the issue will force Westbrook to miss any additional time.

The good news is that the Hornets tilt was the Lakers’ last leg of a five-game road trip, with the team getting a chance to fly back to L.A. ahead of their home clash against the Miami Heat as part of a two-game homestand.

Russell Westbrook was on a pretty decent run off the Lakers’ bench before aggravating his foot injury. In his last five games, he posted 15.6 points, 8.6 assists, 7.0 rebounds while shooting at a solid 46.2 percent clip from the field.