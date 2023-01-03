The Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a lengthy injury to Anthony Davis. It looks like Russell Westbrook might join him on the injured list.

Westbrook played 11 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After the halftime break, the team announced that he would not be returning to the contest due to a foot issue. He finished with two points on 1 of 8 shooting.

“I just got the report that he got foot soreness at halftime,” said Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s exit with injury. “As a staff, we just decided to shut him down.”

Russell Westbrook’s injury, which the Lakers indicated as “left foot soreness”, has been lingering for quite some time. He missed two games in mid-December for the same reason. He was also listed on the injury report a few more times for it but played through the pain. It remains to be seen if the issue will force Westbrook to miss any additional time.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Lakers, Anthony Davis

LeBron James fires back at comparison to last season’s domination with Anthony Davis out

Rexwell Villas ·

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, Lakers

‘Want to ride him’: Darvin Ham gets real on LeBron James’ heavy Lakers workload

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Lakers star LeBron James sets new old man record not even Michael Jordan was able to do

Angelo Guinhawa ·

The good news is that the Hornets tilt was the Lakers’ last leg of a five-game road trip, with the team getting a chance to fly back to L.A. ahead of their home clash against the Miami Heat as part of a two-game homestand.

Russell Westbrook was on a pretty decent run off the Lakers’ bench before aggravating his foot injury. In his last five games, he posted 15.6 points, 8.6 assists, 7.0 rebounds while shooting at a solid 46.2 percent clip from the field.