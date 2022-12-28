By Michael Corvo · 3 min read

Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18.

With his third triple-double of 2022-23 — the 197th of his NBA career, extending his all-time record — the reinvented Sixth Man became the first player since box scores began noting starters in 1970-71 to post three triple-doubles off the bench in one campaign, per ESPN Stats & Info. Westbrook is now tied with Detlef Schrempf for the most off-the-bench triple-doubles in NBA history, according to the Lakers.

More importantly, Russ ushered a balanced Lakers attack that enabled his team to overcome a relatively subpar outing from LeBron James. While 28 points are nothing to scoff at — he played perfectly fine — it marked LeBron’s first under-30-point game in the past eight, due in part to an 0-for-7 showing from downtown. It was the Lakers’ second win since Anthony Davis went down with a stress injury in his foot (he remains out indefinitely), and the first in which they didn’t need a heroic effort from the soon-to-be-38-year-old. Unlike the Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers didn’t utterly collapse while LeBron rested.

Westbrook’s 13 rebounds led Los Angeles, who effectively neutralized Orlando’s size advantage with a better-than-usual effort on the glass. The Lakers outrebounded the Magic, 46-37.

“We knew we had to rebound tonight,” Westbrook said postgame. “Created some pace, created some rhythm shots. I thought we did a good job of that tonight … Just making plays, something I’m accustomed to. When I got the ball in my hands I have a responsibility to make guys better, and I take pride in that.”

Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing skid and improved to 14-20 on the season. Considering LeBron’s tendency to sit out the second leg of back-t0-backs, it was a critical victory to stop the bleeding ahead of a visit to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

“I’ll know tomorrow when I get up,” LeBron said about his availability in Miami.

In AD’s absence, the Lakers have repeatedly discussed the importance of a “next man up” mentality and conjointly compensating for the production Davis provides. With Westbrook leading the way for much of the action and finding his open teammates — often operating from the lane, via pick-and-rolls, cuts, and kick-outs — the Lakers did just that.

“Can’t replace Anthony Davis,” Russ acknowledged. “We know that. But as a team collectively we gotta make sure we come together, try to get some wins, and hold it down until he comes back.”

Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, many off interior Russ dimes (their chemistry continues to impress). Troy Brown Jr. (15 points), Patrick Beverley (14), and Lonnie Walker IV (10) hit double-figures, as well.

“Everyone just doing more,” Darvin Ham said when asked about the Lakers treading water sans AD. “Guys gotta step up. Not just our big guys — everyone, as a unit, be more locked in, be more cohesive, more competitive. You’re never going to replace a player of that magnitude. But what you can do is, everyone share the load. The ball movement tonight was one of the examples of how you can weather the storm.”

The Lakers finished with 32 assists on 49 field goals and shot 54.4% from the field on mainly high-quality looks. That’s the recipe for success. On Tuesday, Westbrook was head chef.