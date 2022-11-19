Published November 19, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers get to face off against the San Antonio Spurs three times this coming week. These two teams battle it out on Sunday in the Crypto.com Arena before San Antonio hosts the Lakers in a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday.

Russell Westbrook, who himself has been on quite a tear for his team of late, was asked by reporters about the odd setup, and the Lakers star turned to Lonnie Walker for a bit of advice. According to Russ, he hopes Walker is able to give them a good scouting report on his former team (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Russell Westbrook on the Lakers facing the Spurs in 3 of their next 4 games: "Talk to Lonnie [Walker] about it. Lonnie will know." Reporter: "Is he gonna give you a good scouting report?" *Pause* "Hope so." 😅pic.twitter.com/Jyc49o4uTq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

First of all, it didn’t look like Russ was in the mood to talk to reporters after Friday’s win against the Detroit Pistons. He clearly wanted the interview to end as soon as possible, and it just felt like he wanted to quickly exit the locker room after the game.

Either way, though, it appears that Westbrook is going to be seeking some guidance from Walker ahead of their mini-series against the Spurs. The latter joined the Lakers this summer after spending the first four years of his career in San Antonio under coach Gregg Popovich. Walker obviously knows more than a few things about his former team, so as Westbrook said, the Lakers are hoping to use this to their advantage.

Walker has been playing some outstanding basketball for the Lakers in what has turned out to be a breakout year for him. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has averaged a career-high 16.6 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also connecting on 1.8 triples per game. Lonnie has firmly established himself as LA’s starting two-guard, and it looks like this is going to be the trend for him moving forward.