The Russell Westbrook era in Hollywood is over. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Russ packing on Wednesday as part of a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves that will also see D’Angelo Russell, among others, head to LA to join a revamped Lakers side.

Now that he’s out of the picture, several reports have emerged pertaining to how Westbrook’s attitude was so problematic inside the Lakers locker room. ESPN’s league insider Dave McMenamin even went as far as comparing Russ to a “vampire” that sucks the blood out of the room. Nina Westbrook, Russell’s wife, has caught wind of this jab, and let’s just say she wasn’t at all pleased with it:

“This is just sick ESPN…” Nina wrote. “Russell is no vampire. This is also slander because anyone who knows anything knows that this couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Nina was also quick to point out that all these attacks on her husband’s character will have a terrible impact on their children:

“On a personal note, I have school aged children who have to listen to their peers repeat the nasty things that you guys say on television about their father. I guess I will prepare myself to explain to my 5 year old that his dad is not actually a vampire, and that major news outlets say things like that to get attention,” she wrote.

For context, here is McMenamin’s full quote on Russell Westbrook:

“As one source told me, ‘You remove a vampire from the locker room.’ That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room,” McMenamin said.

You have to note that Dave McMenamin is one of the top guys in ESPN in terms of insider information. His sources are usually as reliable as they come. Nevertheless, Nina Westbrook was having none of it and she has now decided to clap back at McMenamin and ESPN without any reservations.