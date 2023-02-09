Many people around the NBA world expected Russell Westbrook to get traded prior to the NBA trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers have already had a busy week when it comes to dealing players and Westbrook is headed to the Utah Jazz. A recent report from Dave McMenamin summed up the feeling around Russ leaving Los Angeles.

“As one source told me, ‘You remove a vampire from the locker room.’ That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room and Russell Westbrook moves on,” McMenamin said following the Lakers-Jazz deal.

The Lakers added Russell Westbrook to build a big three alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook ultimately struggled last year and shifted into a 6th man role during the 2022-2023 campaign. In all fairness, Westbrook has performed fairly well in his new role. However, it became apparent that the Lakers were not going to win with Westbrook on the roster.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Russell Westbrook. He still has enough talent and veteran prowess to help a team in the right situation. The Los Angeles Clippers have been mentioned as a possible landing destination if Westbrook and the Jazz agree to a contract buyout.

For now, nothing is certain in that regard. But the Lakers are finally moving on and will try to make a playoff run. Meanwhile, Westbrook will look to establish himself with a new team, whether it is with Utah or elsewhere upon a potential contract buyout.