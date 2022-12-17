By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Russell Westbrook has seemingly found the spark to reignite his basketball career. It seemed that at one point, the former MVP would never fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, though, Westbrook has thrived as the sixth man of the team. There was no better example of that than their last game against the Nuggets, where Russ cooked up a triple-double to lead LA to victory. After the game, it was crystal clear that Russell Westbrook was pleased with his performance.

During the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Russell Westbrook a question about his triple-double game. The reported led that question by saying that the Lakers guard was the all-time leader in triple-doubles. Russ, clearly having a lot of fun, poked fun at the reporter a bit. His smile at the end tells you all you need to know about how he feels. ClutchPoints’ Lakers reporter Michael Corvo caught this wholesome moment on camera.

Russell Westbrook had to hear it multiple times when a reporter brought up his triple-double record 😅 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/59DTKzSUD2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

If you needed a reason to see why the Lakers aren’t keen on trading Russell Westbrook, well, this game’s why. The former MVP is now an effective sparkplug off the bench, and he’s able to take over games when a star is out. His image in LA has taken a complete 180 from the start of the year, where every fan wanted him gone.

"Trying to do whatever I can to make the person next to me better. Whatever is asked of me, I'm doing it." Russ after dropping another triple-double off the bench tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hkuGDSeeAz — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2022

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they might need more Westbrook triple-doubles in the next few games. Anthony Davis suffered another injury during the game against the Nuggets. While there’s no confirmation yet on how much time he’ll make, LA will likely be cautious in their approach of his injury.