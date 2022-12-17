By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook.

With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.

In the process, Westbrook became the first Lakers player ever to have multiple triple-doubles off the bench. He recorded his first one in their recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, during which he joined Magic Johnson as the only bench players to do so.

Now, he achieved a feat that not even Johnson was able to do when he returned to the Lakers.

It was certainly an incredible performance from Russell Westbrook that deserves recognition. Without him, it would have been hard for the Lakers to contain Nikola Jokic, who was coming off a monster game against the Washington Wizards last Wednesday.

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins had the perfect praise for Westbrook after their victor, saying that “this has to be the most COMPLETE game that Russ has played in a Lakers uniform tonight. The Brodie is putting on a damn Clinic on both ends of the floor!!! Carry the hell on…”

If Westbrook can keep playing like he did on Friday, the Lakers will certainly be harder to beat, especially when AD returns. Who knows, he can be the sparkplug that powers LA’s turnaround as well.