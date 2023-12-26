Scott Foster trolled Lakers fans right there.

Scott Foster seems to have a penchant for the theatrical. Foster showed that at least during one occasion during Monday's Christmas Day game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics when he delivered the final verdict on a reviewed call on a LeBron James block on Jayson Tatum, per Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“Lakers challenge was successful….kind of. LeBron not called for a foul. Instead, Prince gets one. Tatum still goes to the FT line. Scott Foster definitely trolled the fans in dramatic effect when sharing his decision”

Here's how Foster made the call:

Scott Foster delivered coal to Lakers fans 😅 pic.twitter.com/8hnubstMh9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2023

That's one of a rollercoaster ride Foster put Lakers fans on. It also added some flavor to the spicy meeting between the two rivals.

At the end of the day, it's the Celtics who came out on top of the contest, as they beat the Lakers to the tune of a 126-115 score. Kristaps Porzingis led the way for Boston with 28 points, while Tatum was not too shabby with his 25 points along with eight rebounds, seven assists, and a block in 41 minutes. All starters of the Celtics scored in double digits.

As for LeBron and the Lakers, they were paced by Anthony Davis, who finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds. Davis' huge day was wasted in the loss, but that can also be viewed as a consolation gift of sorts for the Lakers. They know that Davis is in terrific form, as they now prepare for their next matchup on Thursday versus the Charlotte Hornets at home. James, on the other hand, had 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.