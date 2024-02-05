Shannon Sharpe was hyped to see LeBron get the W.

On Saturday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win with a road victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Prior to the Lakers game, New York had been the hottest team in the association, winners of nine straight contests; however, James led the way with 24 points, Austin Reaves chipped in 22 of his own, and Los Angeles picked up the impressive road win.

After the game, former professional football player and current professional LeBron James defender Shannon Sharpe took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his excitement about the big win for the team that has been his favorite since July of 2018.

Y’all know I’m going 2 be on 1 one Monday. Goat James and Lakers did a # on the Knicks in prime time. I’m going 2 simmer 4 the next 24 hrs, bring it 2 a slow boil. THEN, let me cook .

Sharpe of course regularly appears on ESPN's show First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith to spew hot takes, many of which have to do with LeBron James and the Lakers. It should be noted that the Knicks were decimated by injuries in this contest, as they took the floor without the services of Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes, and the recently acquired OG Anunoby, three players integral to the success that they've accumulated as of late.

As a result, LeBron James and the Lakers were able to consistently send traps and double teams at Jalen Brunson, effectively shutting down the newly minted All-Star in the fourth quarter en route to the victory.