In the latest episode of the “OG's Podcast” with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared insights into his time playing alongside Kobe Bryant during their tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. O’Neal, who played eight seasons with Bryant, provided a glimpse into the motivational tactics he used to push his former teammate to greatness, including comparisons to NBA icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

O’Neal reflected on the Lakers' historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002 and discussed the fiery competitiveness that defined Bryant’s approach to the game. Recalling the early years of Bryant’s career, O’Neal said, “When I was playing with Kobe, people called him ‘Showboat.’ He came in trying to take over from day one, and we tried to slow him down. But he was relentless.”

Shaquille O'Neal reflects on using Jordan and LeBron comparisons to fuel Kobe's competitive fire

As the two grew together, O’Neal recognized Bryant’s unyielding drive, comparing him to a determined force on the court. “Eventually, I realized, ‘Okay, I can’t slow him down, so I’ll use him,’” O'Neal explained. “He was like a puppy that shows you his teeth when you spank him. That’s the kind of player I needed.”

O’Neal went on to reveal how he intentionally employed motivational tactics that referenced both Michael Jordan and LeBron James to fuel Bryant’s competitive fire. “I used to say things to make him mad on purpose because I knew that’s when he’d play his best,” O’Neal shared. “I’d tell him things like, ‘You’re not Michael Jordan,’ or ‘They got this kid LeBron in Cleveland who’s better than you.’”

Despite the intensity of their relationship on the court, O’Neal emphasized that the dynamic was never about personal conflict but rather a strategy to bring out the best in Bryant. “It wasn’t about hating him; I was motivating him,” he explained. Their bond was apparent, particularly during their first championship win. “When we won that first championship, people thought we hated each other. But look at the footage—who’s the first person I’m jumping into the arms of? Kobe.”

Shaq and Kobe’s dominant partnership solidified the Lakers' early 2000s dynasty

The duo's partnership produced one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. During this period, both Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant earned recognition for their performances, with O’Neal winning the NBA MVP in 2000. The Lakers made four straight Finals appearances from 2000 to 2004, cementing their legacy as one of the greatest duos in basketball history.

Bryant’s relentless drive and O’Neal’s dominant presence created an unstoppable force for the Lakers, and their partnership is still widely regarded as one of the most iconic in the NBA. O’Neal’s revelations on the “OG's Podcast” underscore how the competitive environment between the two superstars fueled their success, with Bryant constantly striving to surpass the legends of the game, including Michael Jordan and the emerging LeBron James.

Their relationship, though often scrutinized, produced an era of dominance for the Lakers, and O'Neal's words offer a deeper understanding of the role that competitive motivation played in shaping one of the NBA’s greatest players, Kobe Bryant.