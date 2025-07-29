Alabama football wide receiver Ryan Williams was one of the most exciting players in all of college football last season, and he is now gearing up for his sophomore year with the Crimson Tide. Williams is already good enough to go to the NFL, but he has to play in college for at least two more seasons. After what we saw from him as a true freshman, it's clear that the sky is the limit for Williams. Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt recently ranked the top players in all of college football, and Williams is at #5 on his list.

While this is just one list, it's incredibly impressive for a player to have this much hype ahead of their sophomore year. Most guys don't even see the field during their first year in college, let alone become one of the best players in the game. Ryan Williams is different.

“I mean, dude is incredible,” Joel Klatt said during a recent episode of his podcast. “Ryan Williams, now 18 years old, going into a sophomore season, he was a first team all SEC player as a 17-year-old, which is just wild to think of. Conference is so deep, it's been so good for so long, obviously. And to come in at 17 and be as good and as dominant as he was, make the types of plays that he did, the 75-yard touchdown against Georgia — one of the plays of the year. He finished with 177 yards that night.”

Williams did everything right for the Alabama football team last season. He can make every catch in the game, but what he does with his body is what really stands out to Klatt.

“He's dynamic. He's fast. His body control is outstanding,” he continued. “The way that he can, as a young player, understand his position on the field and also where he's at in relation to the defender. His body control, yes, but it's more his spatial awareness. How many times were you able to see Ryan Williams understand his spatial awareness when the ball was still in the air and he was slowing himself down, or turning himself in a fashion where he he could either absorb the hit, or he was putting himself in a better position to make a move after the catch. He's sure-handed. He's electric.”

Williams isn't the only star sophomore at the WR position this season. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is ready for a big second year as well, and he actually ended up taking the top spot on Klatt's list. All in all, the WR position in college football is in very good hands.

“Ryan Williams, man. He's one of my favorite players to watch,” Klatt added. “These young wide receivers are better than they've ever been. He, Jeremiah Smith, as good as a young combination of wide receivers I've ever seen.”

Ryan Williams finished with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Alabama football team. His huge performance against Georgia is a big reason why the Crimson Tide won that game. All in all, it was a great year for him, and big things are in store for year two.