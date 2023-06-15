Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal dropped the ultimate clapback to the haters and critics questioning his intentions when he DM'd the viral “Home Depot Girl.”

For those who missed it, Shaq made headlines recently when he apparently slid into the DMs of the “Home Depot Girl,” whose real name is Ariana Josephine. The internet sensation created a lot of buzz after she refused to create an OnlyFans account and instead opted to take a blue-collar job at Home Depot.

However, Josephine landed in hot water after she threw shade at sex workers and the profession. That's where Shaq came in, with Josephine revealing that the Lakers icon messaged her with a show of support.

Shaq DM’d the Home Depot girl 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqda28GZIu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 11, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal was criticized for his actions, with many accusing him of hitting on the woman. He has since refuted the allegations, saying that he's only “uplifting people” because that's what he do.

Amid all the talks about the situation, Shaq once again fired back at the haters and detractors. This time, he even created a video for it. In a clip that is now going viral, O'Neal can be seen visiting a Home Depot outlet in search for Ariana Josephine. He even rapped in the video as he slammed the critics.

Unfortunately for Shaq, he failed to find the “Home Depot Girl.” Though it's clear he's only trolling those who question his intentions.

The Hall of Famer couldn't have done it any better, however. Home Depot is also lucky to have a free promotion from the big man. And they have Josephine to thank for that.