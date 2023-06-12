Shaquille O'Neal's love life has been the subject of the internet's curiosity recently. This is after the Los Angeles Lakers icon was seen on a supposed date with internet personality Brittany Renner, who also happens to be the baby mama of Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington. Right now, Shaq is making headlines again after being accused of attempting to hit on the infamous “Home Depot Girl.”

Before anything else, reports state that Shaq and Renner are nothing more than friends. Their recent “date” in LA was reportedly “strictly platonic” and there's nothing romantic going on between the pair. Theirs were a case of just two good friends catching up over a meal.

As it turns out, the ex-Lakers big man has a similar situation with “Home Depot Girl,” aka Ariana Josephine. For those that require context, Josephine recently earned internet fame by turning down an opportunity to create her own OnlyFans account and instead, work a blue-collar job at Home Depot. Josephine got herself in a bit of trouble on social media, though, after she threw shade at sex workers and their profession.

For his part, Shaq has admitted to sliding into Josephine's DMs. However, it's not for the reasons most folks think:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shaq DM’d the Home Depot girl 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqda28GZIu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 11, 2023

“just uplifting people that's what the diesel do baby i uplift people google me,” Shaq said in an IG comment.

Shaq says he was just trying to uplift the viral Home Depot lady 😅😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bNSwLncgcn — Ball Room Service🏀 (@ballroomservice) June 11, 2023

There you have it. The Lakers legend was merely trying to boost Josephine's morale amid all the hate she's received on social media. According to the 51-year-old divorcee, he had no ulterior motive whatsoever.