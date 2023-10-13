The Los Angeles Lakers have had numerous great players suit up for the franchise. From George Mikan back during the Minneapolis days, to the present with LeBron James, the organization has always seemed to have a transcendent superstar or two. In the case of LeBron James, he made NBA history while in Lakers jersey when he set the league's scoring record last season. Each point James scores from here on out until he retires is just an opportunity for him to continue to put the record out of reach. In fact, former Laker star Shaquille O'Neal hinted that James has plans to do just that as per ESPN.

Will LeBron's scoring record ever be touched? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0I978jtfng — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 12, 2023

Before LeBron James became the NBA's scoring record holder, that honor belonged to another former Lakers great in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In fact, five out of the top-ten scoring leaders have been Lakers; James Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.

In terms of active players, Kevin Durant is the closest to James at No. 13 with 26,892 points. James currently has 38,652 and counting. James Harden is the only other active player in the top 25.

Entering his 21st season in the NBA, James has shown no signs of any major drop-off. Last season he averaged 28.9 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the playoffs, James averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 26.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 76.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.