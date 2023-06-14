There are few bigger names in Los Angeles Lakers franchise history than the great Jerry West. Along with the man that is literally on the logo of the NBA, the like of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James have likewise etched their respective names in the franchise history books.

For his part, West admits that he wasn't surprised with how LeBron shattered Kareem's all-time scoring record. According to West, the players of this generation are just built differently, with none more significant than LeBron James himself:

“I think he's gotten better as a shooter,” West said of James on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “He competes his fanny off. He dominates a game, particularly when there's an open-court game. He's gonna dominate the game. He knows what he's doing. I'm a big fan.”

Paul George then asked his Hall of Famer guest if he feels LeBron James' record is ever going to be broken. According to Jerry West, it's not improbable:

“The biggest thing with me (is) can somebody stay healthy that long?” West said. “… Will we have a four-point shot? Will we have a five-point shot? Who knows where this game is going? I would hope that we have sort of reached the saturation point with this kind of gimmick things. They're not gonna be gimmicks. They're gonna stay that way because they've been popular.”

Records are meant to be broken, but who's catching LeBron on the all-time scoring list? pic.twitter.com/31wtF7mldc — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) June 14, 2023

Jerry West just dropped an eye-opening truth bomb on the current state of the league. The Play-In tournament is already in place, and there's also going to be an in-season tournament next season. All of these factor in on someone potentially breaking LeBron's seemingly unattainable all-time scoring record.