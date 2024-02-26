Spencer Dinwiddie is having a rough time with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Brooklyn Nets point guard was signed by LA during the deadline in an effort to improve the roster. However, Dinwiddie has been playing horribly for the Lakers so far. His latest game against the Phoenix Suns saw his shoot inefficiently from the field, scoring just three points.
After the game, Dinwiddie was the target of trolling by frustrated Lakers fans and other detractors. Many mocked the former Nets PG for his poor play for the famous franchise.
Dinwiddie was signed by the Lakers around the time of the trade deadline. Prior to the signing, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder, but was subsequently released. The team hoped that Dinwiddie would bring some much needed scoring and length from the point guard position, especially with D'Angelo Russell struggling occasionally. In theory, Dinwiddie would've been an excellent addition to the team.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, Dinwiddie's performance has been hot garbage for the Lakers. He's been shooting terribly from the field at just 31% and 28% from the outside. His defense has been lackluster as well, with a clear lack of effort holding back his excellent physical tools at his position. It's a truly bad performance for Spencer Dinwiddie, who's been more of a negative for the Lakers than positive.
Dinwiddie is just the latest free agent acquisition for the Lakers that has not panned out at all. After a successful 2023 playoff run, the team went and acquired players like Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes to help them. There was a lot of hope that these Lakers acquisitions would help them get over the hump. Instead, much like Dinwiddie, Prince and Hayes has struggled mightily to make an impact.
The performance has not quite hurt the Lakers as bad, though, thankfully. In his first five games, LA is 3-2. It's worth noting, though, that the Lakers beat the Jazz, Pistons, and the Spurs while getting destroyed by the Warriors and the Suns. For short, they're beating up bad teams while struggling against the stronger teams. Here's to hoping that Dinwiddie and LA figures out.