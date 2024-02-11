The Lakers are adding a veteran piece and Christian Wood is taking some credit.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament, but haven't quite lived up to their billing as Western Conference Championship contenders just yet. The Lakers' recent signing of Spencer Dinwiddie has fans and new teammates alike excited, however.

The ex-Net's prospective debut date was revealed recently. The nuts and bolts of how the Lakers were able to offer the former Colorado Buffaloes star higher than the league minimum were also discussed.

With the Lakers preparing for Dinwiddie's arrival on the court, Christian Wood revealed a key aspect of how the team was able to bring him to Tinseltown and how he factored into the equation.

Christian Wood's Take on Dinwiddie Signing

Wood revealed a clue as to his role in the Dinwiddie signing on his Instagram account, as shown in the screenshot below.

Looks like Christian Wood played a big role in Spencer Dinwiddie's Lakers signing 👀 pic.twitter.com/6bRnh5vy6f — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) February 10, 2024

The Lakers could use some help at the point guard position considering Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell are their two leading assist men currently behind LeBron James who is more of a point forward.

The rise of ‘positionless' basketball doesn't take away from Dinwiddie's skills as a player who mostly hangs around the perimeter and can drive, pass, and shoot from deep like a true triple threat.

Pistons Next Up For Lake Show on Tuesday

A Tuesday night clash with the Lakers' historical rivals the Detroit Pistons will give Coach Darvin Ham's team and big man Anthony Davis an opportunity to show they're hungry for another title, this one of the postseason variety, before the All-Star break next weekend.

The Lakers have what it takes to blow out the hapless but spirited young Pistons on Tuesday and that could be just what the doctor ordered heading into what should be a physically and mentally grueling playoff chase for James and the Lakers.