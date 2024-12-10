With the NBA trade season approaching, speculation has intensified regarding potential blockbuster moves. One rumor that has resurfaced involves the Los Angeles Lakers potentially trading LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors to pair him with Stephen Curry. On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith voiced his strong opposition to such a move.

“I don’t want to see it because LeBron James does not deserve it. Absolutely not. LeBron James does not deserve to be with Steph Curry,” Smith said. “Here's why: Stay yo a*s right there in LA. You won a championship in the bubble. I understand the next year you lost in the first round. You had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, you had a Kyle Kuzma, you had a Montrezl Harrell, you had an Alex Caruso. What do you do? You let all those cats go away because you wanted your boy Russell Westbrook.”

Smith elaborated on his criticism of James' influence on the Lakers' roster construction.

“Now I ain’t throwing no shade on Russ, because Russ looked damn good in a Clippers uniform. He’s looking damn good in a Denver Nuggets uniform. He did not look good with the Lakers. You wanted that, you, LeBron James, and a lot of the mobility that the Lakers could’ve exercised if you had some of those pieces is something that derailed this franchise,” Smith continued.

Stephen A. Smith urges LeBron James to stay with the Lakers and ‘figure it out'

He concluded by emphasizing his belief that James should remain with the Lakers.

“See, a lot of times we get caught up in the greatness of LeBron James, the individual player. He’s on the Mount Rushmore all-time… no shade there. But we get so caught up in his greatness as a player that we don’t pay enough attention to the power of his influence and the moves that he compels to make that serve to derail a franchise like he did in Los Angeles. Nah, you don’t get to leave that and go to Golden State. Stay your a*s right there in Southern California, with Anthony Davis and figure it out.”

The Lakers, who started the season 10-4 under new head coach JJ Redick, have hit a rough patch, losing seven of their last 10 games. They currently hold a 13-11 record, placing them eighth in the Western Conference standings. By contrast, the Warriors have also faced ups and downs but sit in fifth place in the West with a 14-9 record.

James, now in his 22nd NBA season, continues to post impressive numbers, averaging 23 points, 9.1 assists, and eight rebounds per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range.

James remains focused on championship aspirations amid trade rumors

Reports from Lakers senior reporter Anthony Irwin suggest that the Lakers have no current intention of trading LeBron James. According to Irwin, sources close to the team indicate that James remains focused on winning another championship, particularly with his son, Bronny James, now on the roster.

Irwin added that James would likely have significant influence over any potential trade, including ensuring Bronny remains involved in any potential deal. Additionally, there is speculation that LeBron may consider a more substantial pay cut this offseason to provide the Lakers with increased financial flexibility.

Trade rumors linking James to the Golden State Warriors were quickly dismissed last season. Reports indicate that the Warriors approached the Lakers at the trade deadline to explore the possibility of acquiring James. However, the discussions were promptly shut down by James’ agent, Rich Paul, ensuring the talks did not progress further.

As the trade deadline nears, the debate over James' future with the Lakers continues, with voices like Stephen A. Smith weighing in on the implications of any possible move. For now, James remains focused on leading the Lakers as they navigate a challenging Western Conference.