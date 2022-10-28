Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota.

The Love ❤️ is real in MN❤️❤️🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 27, 2022

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Timberwolves during the 2021 off-season and he made an immediate impact on the team. He became the team’s starting point guard and averaged 9.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range. He helped guide the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance since 2018. They defeated Beverley’s former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, in the play-in tournament to earn the 7th seed in the Western Conference. There they pushed the Memphis Grizzlies to six games before being eliminated.

Despite Beverley quickly becoming a fan-favorite and infusing the team with an infectious energy and toughness, the Timberwolves included him in a deal with Utah Jazz that brought Rudy Gobert to the Twin Cities. The Jazz then dealt Beverley to the Lakers, who have gotten off to a poor start.

Beverley has started all four games for the Lakers so far but his numbers have been down across the board. His 5.3 points per game are a career-low as are his 21.1 percent shooting from the field and 18.8 percent shooting from three-point range. With the Lakers having several tough games against strong opponents, Fridays’ game against the 3-2 Wolves is almost like a must-win.

One thing is for sure though, Beverley will be greeted with much fanfare when he steps foot in the arena.