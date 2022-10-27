Patrick Beverley sounds off on Lakers’ atrocious shooting after brutal loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers still couldn’t shoot to save their lives. Cold once again from behind the arc, the Lakers suffered their fourth consecutive loss to start the 2022-23 NBA season, as they absorbed a 110-99 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City Wednesday night. Patrick Beverley, however, still found something positive from the debacle the Lakers are struggling to escape from.

When asked about the Lakers’ woeful shooting performance, particularly from deep, Patrick Beverley said at least the team got more accurate.

“Well I think we were shooting 20%, and today we shot 26%. So today we got better,” Beverley answered, per Kyle Goon.

Patrick Beverley was not exactly precise with his figures, but he did have the right idea. The Lakers traveled to Denver shooting just 21.2 percent on their 3-pointers. But against the Nuggets, the Lakers went 8-for-30 from downtown for a success rate of 26.7 percent — the best they have had in a game since the start of the season. In the two games prior to the Denver meeting, the Lakers shot 20 percent on their 3-point attempts against the Los Angeles Clippers and just 18.2 percent from behind the arc against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In any case, the Lakers are still the worst in the NBA in terms of building a house with missed 3-pointers, as they are only making 22.3 percent of their 3-pointers. They are clearly trying, as evidenced by the volume with which they are taking threes (ninth in the NBA with 37 3-point tries per game) but it’s just not falling for them.