‘They are like gated community gangsters’: Shaq calls out LeBron James, Lakers’ fake tough guy act

Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal has an unwavering loyalty to his beloved purple & gold. However, Shaq can also be the team’s biggest critic when needed.

This was exactly the case on a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. The Hall of Fame big man isn’t exactly pleased with his team’s sluggish start to the season, and he did not pull any punches as he provided a hilariously accurate analogy about LeBron James and Co.’s current stature:

“They are like a community where I live, they have no shooters,” Shaq said. “They are like gated community gangsters. They have no shooters in our community. They ain’t go no shooters. They have no shooters. I could leave my door open, I could walk around in my underwear. … When they get outside the gates they talk hard but inside the gate? they ain’t got no shooters.”

That’s hilarious. What makes it even funnier is the fact that it actually makes a lot of sense. LeBron and Co. have been very vocal about how they’re going to bounce back this season, but so far, we just haven’t seen any of this from a team that’s currently looking like the same old Lakers squad that has struggled mightily over the past two years.

To be fair, though, it has just been two games. There’s still so much basketball to be payed from here on out, and despite their forgettable start, there’s still a lot to be excited about for Lakers fans this season. It’s just that they will need to keep their expectations in check and remain cautious with their optimism.